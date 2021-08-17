China is working to contain its broadest spread of Covid-19 since its initial outbreak, with students soon to resume travelling to school and university. Photo: Bloomberg
China must aim to curb Covid-19 before school term, health minister says
- Schools and universities will start in September as scheduled, Ma Xiaowei says
- 36 of the 48 cities where there has been an outbreak had not reported a case in more than six days as of Saturday, he says
