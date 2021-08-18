A laboratory technician wearing personal protective equipment works on samples to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing facility in Yangzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province on August 13, 2021. Photo: STR/AFP
Coronavirus: citizens in one China hotspot undergo 12 rounds of tests to halt virus but there is a cost
- Yangzhou in Jiangsu province has carried out 17.6 million Covid-19 tests in 12 rounds since July 28 and has effectively curbed the spread
- Molecular virologist opposes mass testing compared to strategies such as frequent contact tracing and regular checks at key locations, including airports
Topic | Coronavirus China
A laboratory technician wearing personal protective equipment works on samples to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing facility in Yangzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province on August 13, 2021. Photo: STR/AFP