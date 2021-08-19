Official air quality data showed progress for Beijing and neighbouring Hebei, although they had yet to reach the national target. Photo: Getty Images Official air quality data showed progress for Beijing and neighbouring Hebei, although they had yet to reach the national target. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Science

Beijing area has its lowest ever PM2.5 levels after air quality push

  • Levels of lung-damaging particles in and around the capital reach new low, although are still above the national target and WHO’s recommendation
  • Anti-pollution campaigns show progress, but the region’s emissions remain high, with industrial and energy reform ‘tough nuts to crack’, minister says

Echo Xie
Updated: 7:00am, 19 Aug, 2021

