The researchers monitored more than 46,000 people in the US, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and Germany for the study. Photo: AFP
Pfizer-BioNTech study shows Covid-19 vaccine efficacy wanes over 6 months
- While protection was still high, researchers found it declined by 13 percentage points in the period
- They didn’t recommend booster shots but noted clinical trials are under way on safety and effectiveness of a third jab
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The researchers monitored more than 46,000 people in the US, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and Germany for the study. Photo: AFP