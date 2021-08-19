An elephant greets a visitor to a nature reserve in Xishuangbanna, southwest China, but interactions with humans are not always so harmless. Photo: AFP
Chinese villagers coexist uneasily with resurgent, hungry elephants
- Conservation efforts have helped elephant population to recover, but their shrinking habitat brings them into conflict with humans
- Elephant raids on fruit and vegetable farms, and even fatal attacks on local people, have raised the idea of a national park to allow them to thrive
Topic | China Society
An elephant greets a visitor to a nature reserve in Xishuangbanna, southwest China, but interactions with humans are not always so harmless. Photo: AFP