Citizens throw paper planes at a square in Nanjing, as public transport services in the city started to resume. Photo: Xinhua
China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak continues to taper off
- A fourth straight day of single-figure local cases raises hopes the surge fuelled by the Delta variant is being brought under control
- However, more imported cases were reported highlighting the ongoing risk of more infections
