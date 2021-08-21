The Beihang Kongshi 1 satellite could allow global air traffic to be tracked from space. Photo: Tianyi Research Institute The Beihang Kongshi 1 satellite could allow global air traffic to be tracked from space. Photo: Tianyi Research Institute
The Beihang Kongshi 1 satellite could allow global air traffic to be tracked from space. Photo: Tianyi Research Institute
China tests superfast aircraft-tracking satellite that could prevent another MH370 tragedy

  • The Beihang Kongshi 1 satellite can update the status of an aircraft every eight seconds, about twice as fast as American technology
  • Still at an experimental stage, the technology could lead to a global tracking system enabling airlines to locate a plane from space

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:20am, 21 Aug, 2021

