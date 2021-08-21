China announced it would set up a national park system in 2013. Photo: Shutterstock
China unveils plan to plant more trees and expand national parks
- Country aims to increase forest coverage rate over the next four years to 24.1 per cent in bid to improve health of ecosystem
- Senior forestry official also says national parks should cover 18 per cent of land area by 2025, with a nature reserve system in place a decade later
Topic | Environment
