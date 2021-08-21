Researchers say Lenghu in Qinghai province is one of the best places in the world to observe the universe. Photo: National Astronomical Observatories of China Researchers say Lenghu in Qinghai province is one of the best places in the world to observe the universe. Photo: National Astronomical Observatories of China
China /  Science

The Chinese ghost town with a brighter stargazing future

  • Lenghu on the Tibetan Plateau was abandoned when the oil ran out in the 1960s
  • But researchers say the isolated area is just the place to look into the depths of the universe

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Aug, 2021

