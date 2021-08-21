Researchers say Lenghu in Qinghai province is one of the best places in the world to observe the universe. Photo: National Astronomical Observatories of China
The Chinese ghost town with a brighter stargazing future
- Lenghu on the Tibetan Plateau was abandoned when the oil ran out in the 1960s
- But researchers say the isolated area is just the place to look into the depths of the universe
Topic | China science
