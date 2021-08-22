Volunteers and security guards help members of the public deliver food and other necessities to residents of a neighbourhood under lockdown in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg Volunteers and security guards help members of the public deliver food and other necessities to residents of a neighbourhood under lockdown in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Volunteers and security guards help members of the public deliver food and other necessities to residents of a neighbourhood under lockdown in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Hundreds quarantined in Shanghai as China nears 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

  • Fresh coronavirus cases emerge among fully vaccinated hospital and airport workers
  • Infections show the need to guard against complacency, city’s health chief says

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 7:29pm, 22 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteers and security guards help members of the public deliver food and other necessities to residents of a neighbourhood under lockdown in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg Volunteers and security guards help members of the public deliver food and other necessities to residents of a neighbourhood under lockdown in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Volunteers and security guards help members of the public deliver food and other necessities to residents of a neighbourhood under lockdown in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE