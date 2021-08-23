Mass testing has been part of the response as China has faced a fresh wave of infections. Photo: Xinhua Mass testing has been part of the response as China has faced a fresh wave of infections. Photo: Xinhua
China reports zero local symptomatic Covid-19 cases for first time in weeks

  • Hotspots including Nanjing and Yangzhou allow slight easing of precautions on Monday
  • Nanjing drops the need to show a test result when leaving by rail, road or water, while those in isolated parts of Yangzhou may leave their homes

Holly Chik
Updated: 5:14pm, 23 Aug, 2021

