Positive signs of the effectiveness of several Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus have emerged from two small studies in China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: small Chinese vaccine studies show positive signs against Delta
- Serum from 28 people given Zhifei Longcom jabs indicates vaccine is about as effective against the original strain as it is against the newer variant
- Assessment of Guangzhou outbreak also shows Sinovac and Sinopharm shots also helped prevent cases of the disease
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Positive signs of the effectiveness of several Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus have emerged from two small studies in China. Photo: AFP