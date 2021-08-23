Positive signs of the effectiveness of several Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus have emerged from two small studies in China. Photo: AFP Positive signs of the effectiveness of several Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus have emerged from two small studies in China. Photo: AFP
Positive signs of the effectiveness of several Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus have emerged from two small studies in China. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: small Chinese vaccine studies show positive signs against Delta

  • Serum from 28 people given Zhifei Longcom jabs indicates vaccine is about as effective against the original strain as it is against the newer variant
  • Assessment of Guangzhou outbreak also shows Sinovac and Sinopharm shots also helped prevent cases of the disease

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Positive signs of the effectiveness of several Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus have emerged from two small studies in China. Photo: AFP Positive signs of the effectiveness of several Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus have emerged from two small studies in China. Photo: AFP
Positive signs of the effectiveness of several Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus have emerged from two small studies in China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE