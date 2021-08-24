New factors such as social media and drones must be factored into war-game modelling, Chinese researchers say. Photo: Xinhua New factors such as social media and drones must be factored into war-game modelling, Chinese researchers say. Photo: Xinhua
How Chinese military science is looking to nature to design war games

  • Researchers are trying to develop systems that are open-ended rather than closed off from the wider world
  • Many non-military elements such as social media and power infrastructure need to be taken into account, they say

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 24 Aug, 2021

