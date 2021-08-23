Fudan University says it has found no evidence of academic misconduct against Zhang Wenhong. Photo: Shutterstock Fudan University says it has found no evidence of academic misconduct against Zhang Wenhong. Photo: Shutterstock
Fudan University says it has found no evidence of academic misconduct against Zhang Wenhong. Photo: Shutterstock
Medicine
China /  Science

‘China’s Dr Fauci’ Zhang Wenhong cleared of thesis plagiarism accusations

  • Shanghai’s Fudan University says an investigation found no evidence of academic misconduct
  • Supporters say Zhang’s critics owe him an apology

Topic |   Medicine
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:50pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fudan University says it has found no evidence of academic misconduct against Zhang Wenhong. Photo: Shutterstock Fudan University says it has found no evidence of academic misconduct against Zhang Wenhong. Photo: Shutterstock
Fudan University says it has found no evidence of academic misconduct against Zhang Wenhong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE