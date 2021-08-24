A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft for the first Chinese crewed mission to its new space station, sits behind the characters for China at a satellite launch centre in the Gobi Desert on June 16. Photo: AFP A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft for the first Chinese crewed mission to its new space station, sits behind the characters for China at a satellite launch centre in the Gobi Desert on June 16. Photo: AFP
A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft for the first Chinese crewed mission to its new space station, sits behind the characters for China at a satellite launch centre in the Gobi Desert on June 16. Photo: AFP
China eyes ‘ultra-large spacecraft’ spanning miles in US$2.3m crewed mission push

  • Science and technology ministry’s funding arm proposes five-year project on building ‘ultra-large spacecraft’ to aid exploration and staying in long-term orbit
  • Researchers will be tasked with minimising the weight of the spacecraft to reduce the number of launches and construction costs

Updated: 10:00pm, 24 Aug, 2021

