Coronavirus: scientists on WHO mission to China say time is running out to trace virus origins
- Some studies will be ‘biologically impossible’ once the window of opportunity for crucial inquiry closes, 11 scientists write in Nature journal
- The investigators’ six priorities for a second phase of inquiry would include seeking earlier cases inside and outside China and looking for animal hosts
Peter Daszak and Hung Nguyen-Viet, members of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the new coronavirus disease, are pictured near their hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, while on the WHO mission in China on February 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters