Taiwan’s health minister said the situation will be monitored for the next two weeks before any decision on easing restrictions is made. Photo: AFP
Taiwan at zero Covid-19 cases after worst outbreak but restrictions to remain
- Health minister says the situation has stabilised but urges Taiwanese to be vigilant to keep virus at bay
- Four people have died after receiving the home-grown Medigen jab and the cause is being investigated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan’s health minister said the situation will be monitored for the next two weeks before any decision on easing restrictions is made. Photo: AFP