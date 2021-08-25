A booster using a different technology to the original coronavirus vaccines administered has added requirements to ensure its safety, according to China National Biotec Group vice-president and chief scientist Zhang Yuntao. Photo: Xinhua A booster using a different technology to the original coronavirus vaccines administered has added requirements to ensure its safety, according to China National Biotec Group vice-president and chief scientist Zhang Yuntao. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Sinopharm’s twin approach to variants aims for improved vaccine while testing booster shot

  • Firm’s executive and chief scientist advises general public to choose the booster if the third dose and an updated vaccine become available at the same time
  • Several Chinese vaccine firms have announced they are developing updated vaccines against variants of concern or testing boosters or mixed technology

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Aug, 2021

