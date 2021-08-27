The study followed more than 1,200 people who were discharged from a Wuhan hospital between January and May 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Wuhan study finds nearly half of recovered patients still had symptoms a year later
- Twenty per cent continued to experience the most common symptoms of fatigue or muscle weakness after 12 months, researchers say
- They called for larger studies to understand the long-term consequences of the disease and for more support for survivors
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
