The study followed more than 1,200 people who were discharged from a Wuhan hospital between January and May 2020. Photo: AP The study followed more than 1,200 people who were discharged from a Wuhan hospital between January and May 2020. Photo: AP
The study followed more than 1,200 people who were discharged from a Wuhan hospital between January and May 2020. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Wuhan study finds nearly half of recovered patients still had symptoms a year later

  • Twenty per cent continued to experience the most common symptoms of fatigue or muscle weakness after 12 months, researchers say
  • They called for larger studies to understand the long-term consequences of the disease and for more support for survivors

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly ChikJack Lau
Holly Chik  and Jack Lau

Updated: 6:30am, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The study followed more than 1,200 people who were discharged from a Wuhan hospital between January and May 2020. Photo: AP The study followed more than 1,200 people who were discharged from a Wuhan hospital between January and May 2020. Photo: AP
The study followed more than 1,200 people who were discharged from a Wuhan hospital between January and May 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE