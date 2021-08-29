Some regions in China have continued to press ahead with their polluting projects. Photo: Reuters
China has carbon neutral goals, but at local level old habits die hard
- Central government criticises some provinces for racing ahead with high-energy and high-emissions projects, and others for empty talk
- As the country’s low-carbon aspirations take time to filter down, regions struggle to balance climate targets with economic need
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
