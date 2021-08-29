The study used stem cells to stimulate neuron growth. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese stem cell treatment that ‘helped woman in wheelchair walk again’ could offer hope to other spinal cord patients, says study
- Some paralysed patients were able to walk again while others were able to move their limbs and regained some sensation in their limbs
- Researchers say the transplanted cells will not fully restore mobility, but can give people a better quality of life
Topic | China science
The study used stem cells to stimulate neuron growth. Photo: Shutterstock