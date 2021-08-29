The study used stem cells to stimulate neuron growth. Photo: Shutterstock The study used stem cells to stimulate neuron growth. Photo: Shutterstock
The study used stem cells to stimulate neuron growth. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Chinese stem cell treatment that ‘helped woman in wheelchair walk again’ could offer hope to other spinal cord patients, says study

  • Some paralysed patients were able to walk again while others were able to move their limbs and regained some sensation in their limbs
  • Researchers say the transplanted cells will not fully restore mobility, but can give people a better quality of life

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:05pm, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The study used stem cells to stimulate neuron growth. Photo: Shutterstock The study used stem cells to stimulate neuron growth. Photo: Shutterstock
The study used stem cells to stimulate neuron growth. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE