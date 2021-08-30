The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration had approved phase 3 safety and efficacy trials for Livzon’s V-01 experimental vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration had approved phase 3 safety and efficacy trials for Livzon’s V-01 experimental vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Philippines hosts phase 3 trials for Chinese Livzon V-01 vaccine

  • First jabs of protein-based experimental doses given last week and efforts under way to test in about a dozen countries
  • Phase 1 and 2 trials yielded ‘satisfactory results’, company says

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:47pm, 30 Aug, 2021

