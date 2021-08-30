Over 46 per cent of Taiwan’s population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: CNA
Order now: Taiwan must act fast to secure more BioNTech vaccine, Foxconn’s Terry Gou says
- German firm responded positively to possible future order for more doses, billionaire says after talks with company
- Health minister says more Moderna doses on the way and island is using different jabs to spread the risk
Topic | Taiwan
