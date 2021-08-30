Over 46 per cent of Taiwan’s population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: CNA Over 46 per cent of Taiwan’s population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: CNA
Order now: Taiwan must act fast to secure more BioNTech vaccine, Foxconn’s Terry Gou says

  • German firm responded positively to possible future order for more doses, billionaire says after talks with company
  • Health minister says more Moderna doses on the way and island is using different jabs to spread the risk

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:30pm, 30 Aug, 2021

