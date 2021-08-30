Sinovac is one of two Chinese companies whose vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the WHO. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sinovac sends half a million Covid-19 vaccines to Algeria in its first Covax shipment
- The delivery of CoronaVac vaccines was made as part of WHO-led global sharing scheme the Covax Facility
- They were bought by Unicef under a deal for Sinovac to supply it with up to 200 million doses this year
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Sinovac is one of two Chinese companies whose vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the WHO. Photo: EPA-EFE