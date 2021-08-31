None of the world’s top 20 scientific instrument makers are in China, and as the US adds instruments to its commercial export control list, Chinese scientists and laboratories are finding it increasingly difficult to buy the tools they need, says a new study. Photo: AFP
Scientists in China ‘struggle to get instruments because of US export controls’
- By December, the number of trade items on the US control list had grown to over 4,500 – including nearly 1,900 scientific instruments
- None of the top 20 instrument makers in the world are Chinese, but Beijing encourages labs to use home-grown tech for the nation to be more self-reliant
