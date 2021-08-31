Instead of using salt, some study participants were given a substitute that contained less sodium and more potassium. Photo: Nicholas Ko
Swapping salt for substitute cuts rates of stroke, heart attack and death, study finds
- Researchers tracked nearly 21,000 people across rural China over five years
- Millions of early deaths could be prevented if substitutes widely adopted, lead author says
Topic | China science
