Instead of using salt, some study participants were given a substitute that contained less sodium and more potassium. Photo: Nicholas Ko
Swapping salt for substitute cuts rates of stroke, heart attack and death, study finds

  • Researchers tracked nearly 21,000 people across rural China over five years
  • Millions of early deaths could be prevented if substitutes widely adopted, lead author says

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:00pm, 31 Aug, 2021

