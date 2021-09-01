Taiwan’s vaccination roll-out has been slow and it has struggled to secure enough doses. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Taiwan to receive first shipment of BioNTech vaccine
- A delivery of 932,000 doses is expected to arrive on Thursday followed by a second batch next week, according to Xinhua
- They are part of the 15 million sold to two tech firms and a charity group by Chinese distributor Fosun amid a political row with Beijing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan’s vaccination roll-out has been slow and it has struggled to secure enough doses. Photo: Bloomberg