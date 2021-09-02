World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has again called on countries to share disease data. Photo: AFP World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has again called on countries to share disease data. Photo: AFP
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has again called on countries to share disease data. Photo: AFP
WHO starts data-sharing effort to prevent pandemics. Will nations cooperate?

  • WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence opens in Berlin backed by initial US$100 million from Germany
  • It aims to pool global disease data, and produce tools to predict outbreaks – but is reliant on countries taking part

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:51pm, 2 Sep, 2021

