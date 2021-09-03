Political tensions between the US and China are affecting the search for the origins of the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE Political tensions between the US and China are affecting the search for the origins of the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China tensions over ‘lab leak’ theory hamper hunt for Covid-19 origins

  • Scientists call for less politics, more answers as multiple theories remain in play nearly two years after the virus emerged
  • Failure of US intelligence report to pin pandemic on Wuhan laboratory will not make the debate go away, they fear

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Sep, 2021

