Political tensions between the US and China are affecting the search for the origins of the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China tensions over ‘lab leak’ theory hamper hunt for Covid-19 origins
- Scientists call for less politics, more answers as multiple theories remain in play nearly two years after the virus emerged
- Failure of US intelligence report to pin pandemic on Wuhan laboratory will not make the debate go away, they fear
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
