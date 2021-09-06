The Huanan market in Wuhan is one of the major focuses of investigation. Photo: Simon Song
Do claims the coronavirus spread to China via frozen food merit serious investigation?
- Some scientists in China have called for the WHO to investigate the cold chain theory, but it has been greeted with scepticism overseas
- There is no firm evidence to show the virus was present in other countries before the first Covid-19 cases were identified in Wuhan in late 2019
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
