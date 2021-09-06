Workers unload a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from an aircraft at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan on September 2, 2021. Photo: Taiwan Centres for Disease Control via AP
Vaccine boost: Foxconn’s Gou hopes for up to 9 million BioNTech shots for Taiwan this year
- Shots available to Taiwan earlier than expected because a delay in regulatory approval for use in mainland China creates a surplus for the island
- Billionaire expects ‘estimated 700,000 to 800,000 doses per week will come as weekly arrivals’
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
Workers unload a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from an aircraft at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan on September 2, 2021. Photo: Taiwan Centres for Disease Control via AP