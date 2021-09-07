The YishengBio recombinant vaccine, approved for both preventive and therapeutic use trials by the UAE, involves an independently developed adjuvant. Photo: Handout
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine gets UAE nod for therapeutic use trial
- Approval follows earlier green light in the UAE and New Zealand for preventive use trials of YishengBio vaccine
- Patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections will be targeted first in trial of regimen involving two shots seven days apart
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
