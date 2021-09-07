Chinese health officials late last month recommended booster shots for high-risk and vulnerable groups, but said further study was needed before extra jabs were considered for the general public. Photo: STR/AFP
Delta vaccine: Chinese researchers find Sinovac booster aids immune response to devastating variant
- Findings ‘rationalise the use of three-dose immunisation regimens for inactivated vaccines’, according to paper
- A number of countries are considering boosters or authorising them for certain groups amid the battle against the Delta variant
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Chinese health officials late last month recommended booster shots for high-risk and vulnerable groups, but said further study was needed before extra jabs were considered for the general public. Photo: STR/AFP