The rover Zhu Rong has been exploring Mars during China’s first independent mission to the planet. Photo: CNSA/Handout via Xinhua The rover Zhu Rong has been exploring Mars during China’s first independent mission to the planet. Photo: CNSA/Handout via Xinhua
China develops Mars drone for future red planet missions

  • Helicopter drone will help a rover to navigate the planet’s surface, allowing future missions to be more efficient
  • It has similarities to Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter, which is already operating on Mars, expert says

Holly Chik
Updated: 5:47am, 8 Sep, 2021

