China is preparing to offer high-risk groups booster shots. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese study suggests using different Covid-19 vaccines for booster shots may prove more effective than third dose of Sinovac
- Those given CanSino’s product after two shots of Sinovac recorded higher antibody levels than those who received a third dose of the same vaccine
- The two products use different technologies and CanSino’s single-dose product recorded higher efficacy rates in trials
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
