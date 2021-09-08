China is preparing to offer high-risk groups booster shots. Photo: Xinhua China is preparing to offer high-risk groups booster shots. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese study suggests using different Covid-19 vaccines for booster shots may prove more effective than third dose of Sinovac

  • Those given CanSino’s product after two shots of Sinovac recorded higher antibody levels than those who received a third dose of the same vaccine
  • The two products use different technologies and CanSino’s single-dose product recorded higher efficacy rates in trials

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui

Updated: 7:15pm, 8 Sep, 2021

