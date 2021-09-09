The satellites would be sent into low-Earth orbit, collecting the thin air to stay aloft longer. Photo: Xinhua The satellites would be sent into low-Earth orbit, collecting the thin air to stay aloft longer. Photo: Xinhua
The ‘air breathing’ tech that China hopes can fuel a new generation of satellites

  • Chinese space authorities have devoted considerable resources to developing the technology but problems persist
  • Researchers found that shock waves in space could complicate designs of the eyes in the sky

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:22am, 9 Sep, 2021

The satellites would be sent into low-Earth orbit, collecting the thin air to stay aloft longer. Photo: Xinhua
