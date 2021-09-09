Taiwan’s cabinet has announced a budget of NT$160 billion for coupons, part of a stimulus package worth NT$840 billion. Photo: AP Photo
Taiwan to deliver more stimulus coupons to boost pandemic consumer spending by US$7.2 billion
- As island battles Delta cases and tightens some restrictions, Taiwan’s cabinet announces stimulus package to spur the economy
- Taiwan’s economy is expected to grow 5.88 per cent this year, the fastest pace in more than a decade
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
Taiwan’s cabinet has announced a budget of NT$160 billion for coupons, part of a stimulus package worth NT$840 billion. Photo: AP Photo