China’s greenhouse gas emissions are currently the highest in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change: China should pledge absolute carbon emissions cap until 2025, advisory body headed by vice-premier says
- Influential policy research body chaired by Vice-Premier Han Zheng calls on China to improve carbon pricing and create a renewables-based energy system
- As the world’s biggest producer of greenhouse gases, China’s near-term ambitions are in the spotlight ahead of COP26 global talks in Glasgow
Topic | Climate change
