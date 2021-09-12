Concerns about Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang and the mass DNA collection nationwide, led academics to write an open letter in June asking the scientific community whether it was acceptable to continue publishing such research papers from China. Photo: AFP
China’s genetic profiling research faces pushback from academic journals over ethics concerns
- More than 80 Chinese papers highlighted, including where DNA profiling of Uygurs and Tibetans is involved and voluntary consent is hard to establish
- Publisher sees no merit in boycotting all research from a country but seeks to assess each paper on its merits and adherence to ethical standards
