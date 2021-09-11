Yellow, purple and green rice plants recreate the massive mask design and a series of mysterious symbols on a 100-acre field in a village near the Sanxingdui archaeological site. Photo: Red Star News
Chinese farmers recreate Bronze Age gold mask on rice fields spanning 75 football pitches
- Farmers planted three types of rice to ‘paint’ living replica of gold mask unearthed at massive site in Sichuan province earlier this year
- More recent findings in Sanxingdui include 500 artefacts and another golden mask
