Chinese farmers recreate Bronze Age gold mask on rice fields spanning 75 football pitches

  • Farmers planted three types of rice to ‘paint’ living replica of gold mask unearthed at massive site in Sichuan province earlier this year
  • More recent findings in Sanxingdui include 500 artefacts and another golden mask

Topic |   Archaeology and paleontology
Harvey Kong

Updated: 10:00am, 11 Sep, 2021

Yellow, purple and green rice plants recreate the massive mask design and a series of mysterious symbols on a 100-acre field in a village near the Sanxingdui archaeological site. Photo: Red Star News
