Schools in Putian, in Fujian province, have been told to complete vaccinations for faculty and for students aged 12-17 in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua Schools in Putian, in Fujian province, have been told to complete vaccinations for faculty and for students aged 12-17 in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua
Fresh Covid-19 outbreak in China prompts focus on vaccines for teens

  • Delta variant imported by adult patient who came back from Singapore on August 4 believed to be the source of infections in Fujian
  • City at centre of outbreak has shut public places, imposed strict outbound travel restrictions, and told schools to step up inoculations

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 1:57pm, 12 Sep, 2021

