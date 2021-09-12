The Chinese deep-sea mining robot Kunlong 500 is put through a sea test in 2018. Photo: Handout
Chinese researchers aim to make a small splash for robots sent to mine the bottom of the ocean
- Robots are perfecting their diving skills in preparation for the serious business of tapping into mineral resources in the seabed
- One environmental protocol China proposes requires underwater drones to monitor mining robots and ensure no undersea environmental damage
Topic | China science
