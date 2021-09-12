The plant has an annual capacity to turn several hundred cubic metres of high level radioactive liquid waste into a glass. Photo: Weibo
China opens first plant that will turn nuclear waste into glass for safer storage
- The site in Sichuan province will help the country deal with growing quantities of radioactive material as it steps up its use of nuclear power
- The process of nuclear vitrification involves heating radioactive liquid mixed with glass-forming elements
