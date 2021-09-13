Sinopharm’s jabs are among the inactivated Chinese vaccines being exported around the world. Photo: Reuters Sinopharm’s jabs are among the inactivated Chinese vaccines being exported around the world. Photo: Reuters
Chinese vaccines’ value clarified by real-world data as exports near 1 billion

  • Studies in various countries suggest China’s inactivated vaccines may be less effective overall than other jabs but protect against severe illness or death
  • Some nations have wavered about administering the vaccines, but experts say they do help governments in need fight the coronavirus

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 12:29pm, 13 Sep, 2021

