Latest China Covid-19 outbreak continues to rage in Fujian province

  • 22 new cases reported on Monday in the southeastern province, with initial testing showing Delta variant to blame
  • The latest infections have been linked to an adult who returned from Singapore in early August

Holly Chik
Updated: 11:44am, 13 Sep, 2021

