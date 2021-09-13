Mass testing has been ordered in China’s southeastern province of Fujian to control a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AP
Latest China Covid-19 outbreak continues to rage in Fujian province
- 22 new cases reported on Monday in the southeastern province, with initial testing showing Delta variant to blame
- The latest infections have been linked to an adult who returned from Singapore in early August
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
