The Changlongshan pumped storage power station, under development in China’s Zhejiang province, will have a total installed capacity of 2.1gigawatts. Photo: Xinhua
China pumps up hydropower storage plans to meet climate commitments
- After failing to meet 2020 target for pumped storage, Beijing aims to double capacity in the next five years
- Energy storage will be essential if the country is to meet its pledge to more than double renewable sources over the next decade
Topic | Energy
