The Changlongshan pumped storage power station, under development in China’s Zhejiang province, will have a total installed capacity of 2.1gigawatts. Photo: Xinhua The Changlongshan pumped storage power station, under development in China’s Zhejiang province, will have a total installed capacity of 2.1gigawatts. Photo: Xinhua
Energy
China /  Science

China pumps up hydropower storage plans to meet climate commitments

  • After failing to meet 2020 target for pumped storage, Beijing aims to double capacity in the next five years
  • Energy storage will be essential if the country is to meet its pledge to more than double renewable sources over the next decade

Topic |   Energy
Echo Xie
Updated: 6:05pm, 13 Sep, 2021

