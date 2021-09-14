The countdown has begun to the opening of the National Games in Xian. Photo: Tom Wang
Covid or no Covid, let the National Games begin in China’s ancient city of Xian
- President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the Silk Road centre for the opening of the Olympics-style sporting event
- Xian has been spruced up with new venues and infrastructure but on the ground many people are still reeling from the coronavirus
Topic | 2021 National Games of China
