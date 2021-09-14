An alley is closed off as Xiamen goes into lockdown, with all residential areas placed in ‘closed-loop’ management as authorities continue to battle an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Fujian province, southeastern China. Photo: Getty Images
China city in lockdown as cases rise to 135 in Fujian Covid-19 outbreak
- Mid-Autumn Festival plans cancelled and residents ordered to stay home in Xiamen, as Delta variant continues to spread
- 60 new infections reported across the province on Tuesday, with 25 in Putian where the outbreak started
