An alley is closed off as Xiamen goes into lockdown, with all residential areas placed in ‘closed-loop’ management as authorities continue to battle an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Fujian province, southeastern China. Photo: Getty Images
China city in lockdown as cases rise to 135 in Fujian Covid-19 outbreak

  • Mid-Autumn Festival plans cancelled and residents ordered to stay home in Xiamen, as Delta variant continues to spread
  • 60 new infections reported across the province on Tuesday, with 25 in Putian where the outbreak started

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:56am, 14 Sep, 2021

