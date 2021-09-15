The Long March-7 Y4 rocket is readied to carry the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft. Photo: Handout The Long March-7 Y4 rocket is readied to carry the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft. Photo: Handout
China poised to launch Tianzhou-3 cargo ship to replenish Tiangong space station

  • Tianzhou-3 will dock with the Tiangong space station to deliver fuel and supplies
  • The station’s first three astronauts will then leave in a return capsule, with three more expected to replace them in October, sources say

William Zheng
Updated: 7:13am, 15 Sep, 2021

