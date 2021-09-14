Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter is viewed by the Perseverance rover’s rear Hazard Camera on April 4, 2021. A hypersonic drone proposed by Chinese scientists would use magnesium as fuel. Photo: Nasa
Chinese scientists eye hypersonic drone flight on Mars
- Space aircraft may still be 30 years away but would solve the issue of long-distance travel on the red planet, says school of astronautics professor
- By 2035, China plans to build a hypersonic aircraft to fly anywhere on Earth within an hour and hopes in 2045 to have a fleet of space planes
